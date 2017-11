Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe has been given till noon today (6pm in Singapore) to resign as head of state or face impeachment proceedings, in the wake of an apparent coup by the country's military.

The ultimatum came as Mr Mugabe was yesterday ousted as the head of his ruling party by jubilant delegates and replaced by his former deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mr Mugabe's wife Grace was also expelled from the party.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS