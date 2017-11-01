Man flies over South Africa in a chair tied to balloons

A British man flew over Johannesburg using a chair attached to 100 helium balloons on Friday.
SOUTH AFRICA (REUTERS) - A British man flew over Johannesburg using a chair attached to 100 helium balloons.

Tom Morgan, part of a group called The Adventurists, flew some 15 miles (24 kilometres) for two hours reaching a maximum altitude of 8,300 feet (2,530 metres).

"It was a fairly indescribable feeling, wafting across Africa on a cheap camping chair dangling from a load of balloons," said the 38-year-old Morgan.

After this, the adventure company plans to organize a helium balloon race in Africa.

