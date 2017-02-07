Madonna wins permission to adopt 2 more children from Malawi: Judiciary spokesman

Singer Madonna performing at the Women's March in Washington, D.C., on Jan 21, 2017.
Singer Madonna performing at the Women's March in Washington, D.C., on Jan 21, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
LILONGWE, MALAWI (Reuters) - Malawi's High Court gave approval on Tuesday (Feb 7) for US pop star Madonna to adopt two children, bringing the total to four children the singer has taken into her care from the impoverished southern African country, a court official said.

Malawian judiciary spokesman Mlenga Mvula said the singer was inside the court in Lilongwe when the ruling was delivered.

"Today the High Court made a ruling that she should go ahead and adopt the two children," Mvula told Reuters.

"In fact, at the time we were granting her the permission she was in the courtroom with her lawyers."

