Limbless Nigerian teen who lived in a plastic bowl dies - report

A Nigerian girl with no limbs who lived her life in a plastic bowl has died.

Rahma Haruna, 19, became well known when photos of her appeared online earlier this year (2016). She suffered from a mysterious condition that stopped her arms and legs developing properly and was in constant pain.

She died on Dec 25 (2016).

News of her death was shared by local journalist Sani Maikatanga, whose photos were responsible for the wider world becoming aware of Rahma's plight, said a report in Britain's Telegraph.

Ms Maikatanga said in a social media post: "Rahma Haruna a 19 years old girl has pass away on Sunday 25th of December 2016... may Almighty grant her Jannatul Firdausi (paradise)."

Rahma, whose arms and legs stopped developing when she was six months old, lived with her family in the village of Lahadin Makole, close to Kano in Nigeria, the Telegraph reported.

Practically immobile and in chronic pain, for many years she spent most of her waking hours in a plastic bowl, which her family transported her around in.

Her younger brother Fahad would take her into Kano each day to beg for handouts.

However, last year a journalist, Ibrahim Jirgi, gave the family a wheelchair.

Earlier this year, Rahma's mother Fadi told reporters: “From six months when she learnt how to sit that was when it began. She didn’t learn how to crawl.

“She started with a fever and that was it. Then stomach pains. Then her body parts like hands and legs. She cannot use any if the ache strikes.”

Fahad revealed he dedicated much of his life to helping his sister: “I help her in many ways," he said.

"Bathing her is another thing I do, and taking her out every day.

"I feel happy whenever I see people helping her. I like taking to our relatives. She feels happy when we visit them.”

The Haruna family experienced an upturn in their fortunes when Ms Maikatanga's images of Rahma went viral on social media, prompting an inundation of requests from strangers who wanted to help in any way they could, the Telegraph said.

Despite her severe disability, Rahma held entrepreneurial ambitions, telling journalists she dreamt of starting a business.

“A grocery store and anything people buy, that is what I want,” she said.