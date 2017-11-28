Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta to be sworn in for disputed second term

NAIROBI (AFP) - Kenya's Uhuru Kenyatta is due to be sworn in for a second term on Tuesday (Nov 28), an inauguration delayed by two disputed polls and a series of sometimes deadly street protests.

At the same time, opposition leader Raila Odinga has promised to hold a "memorial rally" honouring the more than 50 people killed, mostly by police, in four months of political upheaval that has left the country deeply divided.

Around 13 mostly African heads of state are expected to attend the ceremony at a Nairobi stadium where Mr Kenyatta, 56, will be sworn in for his second and final five-year term.

His inauguration comes after Kenya's Supreme Court validated his victory in last month's re-run poll. However, the swearing-in may not draw a line under the country's political crisis, with Mr Odinga vowing to fight on.

The electoral strife goes back to an Aug 8 poll that was annulled in September by the Supreme Court, citing "irregularities and illegalities".

The court ordered a re-run in October that was boycotted by the opposition, handing Mr Kenyatta a landslide of 98 per cent of votes cast from just 39 per cent of the electorate.

The disputed election season has split the country along ethnic and regional lines, although political violence has not reached the scale of that which followed a 2007 poll when 1,100 were killed.

Mr Odinga, denied the presidency for a fourth time this year, believes that he was cheated and the 72-year-old has refused to recognise the result.

He has promised to found a "third republic" - following independence from Britain in 1963 and a new Constitution adopted in 2010 - as well as to continue a programme of protests and economic boycotts aimed at undermining Mr Kenyatta's "dictatorship".

The current political crisis draws on a deep well of social, ethnic and geographic grievances in the country of around 48 million people.

In areas loyal to Mr Odinga, an ethnic Luo, there is a sense of having been ground down and discriminated against since independence, not least by Mr Kenyatta's Kikuyu group, which has given Kenya three of its four presidents.

The months of disruption and unrest, plus the holding of two separate elections, have badly affected the economy, hitting the poorest hardest while leaving the wealthy political elites relatively unharmed.