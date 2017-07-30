Kenyan police say man with machete attacked deputy president's home

NAIROBI (REUTERS) - A man armed with machete was behind an attack on the home of Kenya's deputy president in the western town of Eldoret in which a guard was injured, police said on Saturday (July 29).

"In circumstances that are yet unclear, he hit an officer on duty... with a machete and managed to enter a farm complex,"Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet said in a statement.

Local television stations reported earlier that gunmen were behind the attack on the home of William Ruto.

"Other officers were quickly mobilised and the intruder was forced to hide at a building that is still under construction next to the gate," Boinnet said.

"The injured officer is undergoing treatment and is in a stable condition. Specialist officers have been deployed to deal with the intruder."