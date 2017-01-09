Ivory Coast reaches deal to end mass mutiny

IVORY COAST (REUTERS) - A major crisis possibly averted in the Ivory Coast.

A massive mutiny by members of its armed forces, taking over at least five cities including the capital Friday (Jan 6).

Spreading fear where memories of a decade-long civil war are still fresh.

Now its government says it's reached a deal with the rogue troops, who demand higher wages and bonuses.

Talks between the defence minister and the mutiny's leaders were tense.

At a low point some soldiers even fired on the house where the discussions took place, trapping the minister and journalists inside, including a Reuters reporter.

The soldiers say they're content with the conclusion and will return to service.

The government, putting a positive spin on the outcome.

Ivory Coast Defence Minister Alain-Richard Donwahi said: “These were not negotiations. We came here to talk with family, with our men, their concerns, and to give a true account of our talks to the president of the republic.”

No one's been confirmed killed in the uprising, but UN peacekeepers were deployed in an attempt to keep the powder keg from exploding.

Ivory Coast's military was assembled from a patchwork of former rebel fighters and loyalist soldiers, leaving divisions rife.

A nearly identical uprising occurred in the country two years ago.