Gunman, police officer killed in attack on Kenya deputy president's home

A view shows the home of Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto in Sugoi village near Eldoret, Kenya, on Aug 4, 2010.
A view shows the home of Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto in Sugoi village near Eldoret, Kenya, on Aug 4, 2010. PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
53 min ago

ELDORET, KENYA (REUTERS) - A gunman and a police officer were killed in an attack on Deputy President William Ruto's residence in the western Kenyan town of Eldoret, a senior administrator said on Sunday (July 30), adding the security operation was over.

Late on Saturday, police had initially said the attacker was armed with a machete and had injured one police officer.

"From the exchange of fire we thought it was more than one attacker, because he used different firearms, but after we subdued him, we found only one man dead, plus our officer who he had killed," Wanyama Musiambo, Rift Valley Regional Coordinator, told reporters at the scene on Sunday.

Ruto and his family were not at home during the attack, police said on Saturday. Ruto is the running mate of President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is seeking a second and final term in office in the Aug 8 elections.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

The haze fight: Committed to zero deforestation
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first
Are you unknowingly destroying your car's engine?
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice