Grace Mugabe returns to Zimbabwe after South Africa assault allegation

Zimbabwe's First lady Grace Mugabe addressing the crowd during a Zimbabwe ruling party Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) youth rally at Rudhaka Stadium in Marondera, on June 2, 2017.
Zimbabwe's First lady Grace Mugabe addressing the crowd during a Zimbabwe ruling party Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) youth rally at Rudhaka Stadium in Marondera, on June 2, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's First lady Grace Mugabe returned from South Africa early on Sunday (Aug 20), state media reported, after a 20-year-old model accused her of assault in an upmarket Johannesburg hotel room.

South African police had placed border posts on "red alert"to prevent her leaving the country, but a security source told Reuters on Friday that the wife of 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe had been granted diplomatic immunity.

Zimbabwean state media reported that the president and first lady arrived in Harare aboard an Air Zimbabwe plane in the early hours of Sunday. A source confirmed this to Reuters.

A bruised Gabriella Engels has accused Grace Mugabe of whipping her with an electric extension cable a week ago as she waited with two friends in a luxury hotel suite to meet one of Mugabe's adult sons.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

President Mugabe attended a South African Development Community summit in Pretoria on Saturday, but his 52-year-old wife was not there or part of his delegation.

Harare has made no official comment on the saga and requests for comment from Zimbabwean government officials have gone unanswered. The South African government has restricted all official comment to the police ministry.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

#WhatDrivesYou: Leading technovations of the future
Reduce your fuel usage with these handy tips
Owa Coffee, wildlife-friendly coffee with a conscience
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice