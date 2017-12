Circumcised Maasai young men in ritual costumes adorned with birds they hunted emerging from the bush near Kilgoris, Kenya, on Wednesday to receive blessings to mark the end of the annual month-long circumcision ceremony. As a rite of passage, the 18-year-olds stay in the bush after circumcision to learn discipline and how to sing, hunt and protect their community as warriors. Following a new law in Kenya, the community has stopped the circumcision of young women since 2014.