12 dead, 180 injured in South Africa train crash

JOHANNESBURG (AFP) - At least 12 people were killed and 180 injured in a train crash in South Africa on Thursday (Jan 4), medical services said, as witnesses reported that the train had collided with a truck.

Images showed flames engulfing several passenger carriages that were derailed at the scene near Kroonstad, 200km south-west of Johannesburg. Black smoke poured from carriages lying on their side close to a road.

The Netcare 911 emergency medical service, which sent paramedics to the scene, had tweeted earlier there were four fatalities.

“The death toll has increased to 12,” provincial government health spokesman Mondli Mvambi told AFP, adding that at least 180 people had been injured and that the death toll could rise.

Some victims were treated at the scene while others were taken to hospital, local media reported, as uninjured passengers walked away from the wreckage, many carrying their luggage.

The New Year is a busy period for transport in South Africa, with railways and roads carrying passengers returning to work after the holidays.