Blast in Somali capital caused by car bomb: Police officer

Vehicles burn at the scene of an explosion in Mogadishu, Somalia, on July 30, 2017.
Vehicles burn at the scene of an explosion in Mogadishu, Somalia, on July 30, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
MOGADISHU (REUTERS) - A car bomb went off on a busy street in the Somali capital on Sunday (July 30), sending huge cloud of smoke into the sky, a police officer said.

The bomb exploded as the car was driving in the busy Maka al Mukaram road, the police officer told Reuters.

"It is a busy area. We do not yet know the figure of casualties," the police officer, Major Hussein Nur, told Reuters.

A Reuters reporter at the scene of the blast counted four bodies lying on the ground. Photographs taken by Reuters showed three destroyed cars on the road, with two still burning.  

It was not clear who was responsible for the blast. 

