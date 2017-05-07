DPM Teo visiting Ethiopia, South Africa

Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean will visit Ethiopia and South Africa for a week from today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a press statement yesterday.

His visit is part of Singapore's ongoing engagement with countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

While in Ethiopia, Mr Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, will call on Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn.

He will also have meetings with Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen, Minister of Industry Ahmed Abitew, Minister of Finance and Economic Cooperation Abreham Tekesete, and Minister and Special Adviser to the Prime Minister Arkebe Oqubay, to discuss opportunities for enhanced bilateral cooperation.

Also, Mr Teo will meet Singapore companies based in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, as well as key regional leaders in the northern Axum city.

In South Africa, Mr Teo will attend the 20th meeting of the Total International Advisory Committee. He will also meet South African leaders and attend a reception for Singaporeans based in Johannesburg.

He will be accompanied on his trip by officials from the Prime Minister's Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Trade and Industry, and International Enterprise Singapore.