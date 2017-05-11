DPM Teo Chee Hean reaffirms warm ties during visit to Ethiopia; heads to South Africa next

SINGAPORE - Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean capped off a visit to Ethiopia on Thursday (May 11), where he held meetings with key Ethiopian leaders and reaffirmed the warm relations between the two countries.

During the visit which started on Sunday (May 7), Mr Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, called on Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Thursday.

Mr Teo and Mr Desalegn welcomed the re-launch of direct flights by Ethiopian Airlines between Addis Ababa and Singapore next month, which are expected to boost business and people-to-people links between the two countries, the statement added.

They also welcomed the start of negotiations on a Bilateral Investment Treaty and looked forward to the early ratification of the Avoidance of Double Taxation Agreement - both of which are aimed at helping to strengthen bilateral economic links.

Mr Desalegn invited Singaporean companies to participate in Ethiopia's industrialisation programme and accepted Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's invitation to visit Singapore.

Related Story DPM Teo visiting Ethiopia, South Africa

Mr Teo also held discussions with Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen, Minister of Industry Ahmed Abitew, Minister of Finance and Economic Cooperation Abreham Tekesete, and Minister and Special Advisor to the Prime Minister Arkebe Oqubay, during which they discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, tourism, and technical cooperation. The ministers also briefed Mr Teo on Ethiopia's economic development plans.

Mr Teo also welcomed Mr Mekonnen's plans to visit Singapore this year.



DPM Teo Chee Hean was hosted to lunch by Deputy Prime Minister of Ethiopia Demeke Mekonnen on May 9, 2017. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS, SINGAPORE



During the trip, Mr Teo met representatives of Singapore companies and other key business leaders based in Ethiopia.

He also visited the northern city of Axum, where he was hosted by the Vice-President of the Tigray Region, Ambassador Adis Alem Balema, and other senior regional officials.

Mr Teo, whose visit to Ethiopia ends on Thursday, will next visit South Africa, where he will participate in the 20th meeting of the TOTAL International Advisory Committee and meet Singaporeans based in Johannesburg.

His trip to South Africa ends on Sunday.