OUAGADOUGOU (AFP) - The army has been called in after suspected terrorist attack on a Turkish cafe in Burkina Faso.

Gunfire began around 9pm local time on Sunday and was still on-going, reported Associated Press.

Islamic extremists attacked another restaurant in Ouagadougou, which is in the centre of the West African country, in January last year, killing 30 people.

There has also been an increase in militant attacks along the northern border with Mali.