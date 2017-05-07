21 killed as truck hits and crushes minibus in Guinea

CONAKRY, GUINEA (AFP) - At least 21 people, mostly women, were killed in a head-on crash between a truck and a minibus packed with passengers in Guinea, police said on Sunday (May 7).

The deadly crash took place on Saturday just north of the capital Conakry, with the minibus crushed by a truck which was carrying sand, the authorities and AFP correspondents at the scene said.

"The toll from the deadly accident on Saturday near Dubreka is at least 21 dead, including 12 women," said road police official Babacar Sarr, referring to a town some 50km north of the capital.

Another 33 people were injured, he said, explaining that the minibus was "packed" with passengers up to "the luggage rack", some of whom were on their way to a wedding.

The minibus driver "made a dangerous passing" on the road and the vehicle came "head-to-head with a truck which was transporting sand", he said.

Deadly road accidents happen often in the west African country and are generally due to bad road conditions or rundown vehicles, and careless driving.