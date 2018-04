Women of the Yao tribe, an ethnic minority in China, grooming themselves by the river in Huangluo Yao village in Guilin, Guangxi in southern China, as part of their celebration of the Double Third Festival yesterday. The Yao women, known for their tradition of keeping long hair, would wash and comb their tresses as part of a ritual on this day, which is believed to be the birthday of the mythological "Yellow Emperor", said to be the ancestor of all ethnic Chinese.