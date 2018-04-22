A final goodbye to former first lady

Former US president George H.W. Bush looking at the casket of his late wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, with his daughter Dorothy Bush Koch during the visitation at St Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas, on Friday. Former United States presidents and hundreds of mourners were expected to gather at the Houston church yesterday for the funeral of Mrs Bush, who died on Tuesday at the age of 92. Among those planning to attend were former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, current first lady Melania Trump, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former first lady Michelle Obama. US President Donald Trump was not expected in Houston.