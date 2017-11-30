A Christmas Carol play comes to Queen's Windsor Castle

LONDON (REUTERS) With helpings of "humbugs!", a sparkling 20-foot (6 metres) Christmas tree and even dancing fruit and vegetables, an upcoming immersive performance of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol at Windsor Castle could delight some of the biggest Scrooges.

The performance will take place in St George's Hall and the Waterloo Chamber of Windsor, the oldest and largest inhabited castle in the world located about 20 miles (32 km) to the west of London.

The castle is one of the residences of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, and was announced on Tuesday (Nov 28) to be the venue for Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle's upcoming wedding. Performances have taken place at Windsor castle before.

During the Second World War, a young Princess Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret would put on pantomimes including Cinderella and Aladdin in the Waterloo Chamber, said Dr Richard Williams, learning curator at Royal Collection Trust.

A Christmas Carol, which also stars Edward Halsted as Ebenezer Scrooge, runs from Dec 16, 2017 to Jan 4, 2018.