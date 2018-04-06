65,000 Facebook accounts here compromised

The growing data scandal involving Facebook and political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica has reached Singapore's shores with the social media giant revealing yesterday that accounts of over 65,000 users here may have been affected.

The news prompted action by Singapore's privacy watchdog, the Personal Data Protection Commission, which said it is in contact with Facebook and looking into the matter.

The damaging revelation came on the same day that the sheer scale of the Facebook data privacy problem came to light. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said nearly all of the company's two billion users should assume that their profile data has been mined by third parties without explicit consent.

