LONDON * A British teenager who accessed the e-mail accounts of top US intelligence and security officials, including the head of the CIA, has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Kane Gamble, 18, founder of Crackas With Attitude, will serve his sentence in a youth detention facility.

''This was an extremely nasty campaign of politically motivated cyber terrorism,'' Judge Charles Haddon-Cave said during sentencing at London's Old Bailey criminal court last Friday.

Gamble was accompanied by his mother in court.

Operating from his bedroom in Coalville, central England, he managed to impersonate his targets to get passwords and gain highly sensitive information over about two years starting from age 15.

He impersonated then Central Intelligence Agency chief John Brennan in calls to telecom companies Verizon and AOL.

Several sensitive documents were reportedly obtained from Mr Brennan's private e-mail inbox and Gamble managed to get information about military and intelligence operations in Iran and Afghanistan.

Gamble also targeted then American secretary of homeland security Jeh Johnson and made calls to his phone number.

Others targeted: president Barack Obama's deputy national security adviser Avril Haines, his senior science and technology adviser John Holdren, and FBI special agent Amy Hess.

Gamble was arrested at his home on Feb 9 last year at the request of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

He claimed he was motivated to act out of support for the Palestinians, and due to the US ''killing innocent civilians'', prosecutors said.

