Paddle your way through Ubin with this mangrove man

He travels three hours from his home in Clementi to Pulau Ubin for work. Despite the long commute, freelance kayaking instructor Malvin Foo enjoys every trip.

As a kayaking leader for outdoor adventure company Asian Detours, he leads groups of about 10 participants at a time into the mangroves of Pulau Ubin.

The 32-year-old hopes to raise awareness of the importance of Pulau Ubin's mangroves to Singapore's ecosystem, such as their ability to help reduce coastal erosion.

Paddle through the mangroves of Pulau Ubin in the fifth episode of Living City, a series which explores Singapore's little-known spaces and places.

