Off-road riding at Jalan Bahtera and Lim Chu Kang jetty with InstaScram's duo Nessa and Zaihan

In this travel series, InstaScram presenter Nessa Anwar has a guest - The Straits Times' Zaihan Mohamed Yusof, who used to write a Biker Boy column for The New Paper.

In this episode, Nessa and Zaihan have their interest piqued by Sarimbun and Jalan Bahtera, areas of great historical significance in Singapore.

They head to Lim Chu Kang jetty, a private jetty still used for fishing and angling. It now serves as a popular spot for wedding photography and even a backdrop for television shows.



PHOTO: INSTASCRAM



They do some off-road riding at the Bahtera Track, an unpaved road leading to Jalan Bahtera in Sarimbun. Zaihan shares his stakeout adventures as a journalist, trying to uncover stories in this secluded and forested area, using his motorcycle.



PHOTO: INSTASCRAM



Soak in the beautiful views of the sea. Fishing boats unload the daily catch, while the police coast guard keeps a watchful eye nearby.

Catch a glimpse of the Cashin House to the right of the jetty, also known as The Pier. The pier itself was built in 1906 by the Cashins, while the house was a later addition in the 1920s.

It was one of the landing sites for the Japanese army during World War II. The late Mr Howard Edmund Cashin resided in this house that his father had built, until he died in 2009.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority has restoration plans for this amazing structure.

