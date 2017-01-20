Get blown away with Bridget on Sentosa

In this episode of Bridget's Adventures, Straits Times journalist Bridget Tan attempts indoor skydiving for the first time. She braves 180kmh winds as she learns to achieve a steady free fall in a wind tunnel at iFly Singapore.
The first time she stepped into a wind tunnel, she was blown away. That was what happened during Straits Times journalist Bridget Tan's first attempt at indoor skydiving.

For 4 1/2 minutes, she was tossed around like a rag doll, alternating between hitting the surrounding walls and landing on the safety net below.

It was not exactly a flying start to her lesson at iFly Singapore on Sentosa. 

The facility, which opened in May 2011, has a five-storey tunnel which circulates winds of up to 180kmh to simulate skydiving.

By her third "flight" that day, Bridget was able to steady herself in mid-air, as she remembered her instructor's advice to keep her chin up and her body in the right position.

In this episode of Bridget's Adventures, a video series featuring Bridget trying unusual and challenging activities, she learnt to maintain a steady free fall.

iFly Singapore, which houses South-east Asia's only indoor skydiving wind tunnel, has served more than 260,000 people to date. More than 100 are regular fliers. An introductory package at iFly costs $119 for two 45-second skydives. 

