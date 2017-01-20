Get blown away with Bridget on Sentosa

The first time she stepped into a wind tunnel, she was blown away. That was what happened during Straits Times journalist Bridget Tan's first attempt at indoor skydiving.

For 4 1/2 minutes, she was tossed around like a rag doll, alternating between hitting the surrounding walls and landing on the safety net below.

It was not exactly a flying start to her lesson at iFly Singapore on Sentosa.

The facility, which opened in May 2011, has a five-storey tunnel which circulates winds of up to 180kmh to simulate skydiving.

By her third "flight" that day, Bridget was able to steady herself in mid-air, as she remembered her instructor's advice to keep her chin up and her body in the right position.

In this episode of Bridget's Adventures, a video series featuring Bridget trying unusual and challenging activities, she learnt to maintain a steady free fall.

iFly Singapore, which houses South-east Asia's only indoor skydiving wind tunnel, has served more than 260,000 people to date. More than 100 are regular fliers. An introductory package at iFly costs $119 for two 45-second skydives.

WATCH THE VIDEO

http://www.straitstimes.com/videos