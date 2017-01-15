Open for Business: Yellow Cab Pizza Co

YELLOW CAB PIZZA CO

Pizza fans can head to the first Yellow Cab Pizza Co in Singapore at CityLink Mall. The New York-inspired pizzeria chain has more than 150 outlets in countries such as the Philippines, Qatar, China and Saudi Arabia. The 2,500 sq ft industrial-chic restaurant in Singapore seats 70 people.

Pizzas come in 10-, 14- or 18-inch sizes. Options include New York's Finest ($16, $26 or $38) with pork pepperoni, beef salami, ground beef, Italian sausage, ham and vegetables; NY Classic ($16, $26 or $38) with pork pepperoni; Dear Darla roasted garlic and ricotta cheese ($14, $24 or $34), served with arugula and alfalfa sprouts; and Garden Special ($14, $24 or $34), with fresh tomatoes, black olives, mushrooms, onions, red and green bell peppers.

Other menu items include chicken alfredo pasta ($12.50), garlic parmesan wings ($8 or $11) and tortilla chips ($4.50).

Where: B1-01/02 CityLink Mall, 1 Raffles Link

Open: 10am to 10pm daily

Info: Call 6327-9000 or go to www.facebook.com/yellowcabpizzasg

THE GARAGE

Shortly after opening the multi-concept The Summerhouse and Wildseed Cafe at Seletar Aerospace Park, lifestyle company 1-Group has opened The Garage at the Singapore Botanic Gardens. The group operates establishments such as 1-Altitude at One Raffles Place and Una at 1 Rochester Park.

The two-storey conservation building in the Botanic Gardens, which was used as a garage in the 1920s, houses two food and beverage concepts - 120-seat contemporary bistro Botanico on the second floor and 60-seat Bee's Knees cafe on the ground floor.

Botanico is helmed by Spanish-born chef Antonio Oviedo and the menu features dishes such as Botanico salad ($18), with momotaro tomatoes, burrata and pickled beetroot; lamb tartare ($20); chargrilled Spanish mackerel ($28); and chargrilled carabinero ($28).

At Bee's Knees, menu highlights include Smokey Salmon ($14), a foccacia sandwich with smoked salmon, cream cheese, beetroot and marinated Japanese cucumber; truffle carbonara pizza ($26), with truffle bechamel, bacon, rocket and parmesan; and pesto genovese pasta ($17), with gnocchetti, basil, mozzarella and bone marrow.

For dessert, save space for the selection of cakes, churros, ice cream and waffles.

Where: Singapore Botanic Gardens, 50 Cluny Park Road

Open: Bee's Knees: 10am to 6pm (Tuesdays to Sundays); Botanico: 6 to 10pm (Wednesdays to Sundays)

Info: Call 6264-7978 or go to www.facebook.com/thegaragesbg

PO

The Warehouse Hotel not only has beautiful premises, but its flagship restaurant Po is also set to be a draw for foodies. Its name is a tribute to "po po", Mandarin for grandmother.

Po's menu - created by chef-partner Willin Low of Wild Rocket restaurant, known for its modern Singaporean cuisine - is inspired by Singapore's culinary heritage.

Small plates include charcoal-grilled Iberico satay ($20), which is marinated in spices for 12 hours and served with a grated pineapple and peanut dip; Po's ngoh hiang ($15), served with housemade sambal, sweet sauce and lotus root crisps; and barramundi salad ($19), which is inspired by yusheng (raw fish salad) using locally farmed barramundi.

Large-plate highlights include paper spring chicken ($49, for two to three people), where a whole spring chicken is marinated in shaoxing wine and sesame oil, and stuffed with glutinous rice, conpoy, Chinese sausage and mushrooms; carabinero prawns and konbu mee ($32), a take on Hokkien mee with charcoal-grilled prawns, pork belly, fish sauce, lardons and Sakura ebi; and lobster somen ($49), with creamy collagen-rich shark bone and pig trotter broth with Maine lobster tail and fish maw.

Do not miss Po's signature popiah platters for two - the Classic Platter ($28); Prawn Platter ($38) with tiger prawns; and Fresh Flower Crab Platter ($58).

Po also has a dessert version of popiah. The Ice Cream Popiah ($15) comes with pineapple, taro and peanut gelato, peanut candy and coriander.

Diners can also order cocktails from the hotel's lobby bar. Options include Singapore Sazerec ($20), with raisin bourbon, pandan bitters, rye, cognac, absinthe and spiced demerara; Madame Butterfly ($19), with roselle tequila, watermelon shrub, rose wine, kaffir lime salt and pepper; and Barbarella ($21), with hibiscus gin, elderflower, rhubarb and Earl Grey tea.

Where: The Warehouse Hotel, 320 Havelock Road

Open: 7 to 10.30am daily, 11.30am to 2.30pm (from Jan 20), 6 to 10pm daily

Info: Call 6828-0007 or go to www.po.com.sg

Eunice Quek

• Opening a new restaurant? Send the details to stlife@sph.com.sg