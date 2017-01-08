Open for Business: Porta Fine Food & Import Company

PORTA FINE FOOD & IMPORT COMPANY

Park Hotel Clarke Quay has opened a new restaurant called Porta Fine Food & Import Company, which features modern European cuisine.

The 134-seat restaurant houses a reading room, a private room for 16 people and a retail section.

The kitchen is helmed by executive chef Michael Suyanto, 31, formerly from the Les Amis Group's Bistro du Vin.

Menu highlights include foie gras ($24), with toasted rich brioche; burratina with momotaro tomatoes ($18); Ravioles de Royans ($22), featuring ravioli filled with cheese and served in a creamy and tangy sauce with chunks of mixed Provencal vegetable and tomato coulis; and Iberian Pork Secreto ($26), with pork shoulder blade sous vide for four hours, roasted and glazed with mustard.

For dessert, check out the Frozen Souffle ($14), which is served chilled and flavoured with Grand Marnier; and coconut blancmange ($12), topped with passionfruit coulis.

The retail area features various products used in the restaurant's dishes. These include the Pommery Fireman's Mustard and the Iberian pork shoulder used for the Iberian Pork Secreto and the pesto in extra virgin olive oil used in the burratina and ravioli dishes.

Where: Level 1 Park Hotel Clarke Quay, 1 Unity Street

Open: 11am to 10.30pm daily

Info: Call 6593-8855, go to porta.com.sg or e-mail hello@porta.com.sg

DEVIOUS G

For affordable Italian fare, head to Devious G, a stall at Tanjong Pagar Plaza.

Its chef Augustine Koh has branched out on his own, after starting up The Wicked Garlic as a hawker stall in 2013.

The Wicked Garlic also serves Italian food and is located at Clifford Centre and International Plaza.

At Devious G, the menu features dishes such as lemon crab meat aglio ($7); grilled prawn aglio olio ($8); pancetta rucola ($11), a housemade 10-inch pizza with pomodoro sauce, bocconcini (small mozzarella balls), bacon, pork sausage, egg and rocket; and marinara del pescatore ($15), with prawns, squid, clams, mussels and scallops tossed in housemade pomodoro sauce and white wine.

Special menu items include pan-fried barramundi on a bed of spinach risotto ($18); and squid ink risotto with pan-seared scallops ($12)

Weekday set meals - priced at $8 nett - include a soup or salad with the pasta of the day.

Where: 02-04, 1 Tanjong Pagar Plaza

Open: 11am to 9pm (weekdays), closed on weekends

Info: www.facebook.com/deviousgourmet

FOLDING RICE

The latest brand under the Arteastiq Group is Folding Rice, which specialises in nasi lemak. Its menu is straightforward, with four sets.

For example, Set B ($5.80) features spicy black chicken, and Set D ($7.80) highlights two fried prawns and a fried chicken wing. The sets come with coconut rice, a sunny-side-up egg, ikan bilis, housemade sambal and cucumber.

Pair your meal with its signature teh sarbat (ginger milk tea) or hot coffee, tea and soft drinks.

Where: 01-19 Junction Nine, 18 Yishun Avenue

Open: 8am to 10pm daily

Info: www.facebook.com/FoldingRice

Eunice Quek

