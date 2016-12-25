Read cookbooks at bedtime

Growing up, fairy tales were not standard bedtime reading for Ms Claudia Sondakh. Instead, her nightly ritual was to read her mother's cookbooks.

The 39-year-old owner of Plentyfull restaurant at Millenia Walk says: "My mother would study the recipes and I'd look at the food pictures. It became a nightly ritual for us and I really enjoyed it. That's how my love for food started."

Born in Jakarta to a Dutch-Indonesian-Chinese father and Thai-Chinese mother, she has been living in Singapore since she was three and is a permanent resident here.

Before opening Plentyfull four months ago, the entrepreneur was the co-owner of multi-label boutique Retail Therapy for 10 years and co-founder of luxury resale business Robe Raiders, which merged with online shopping platform The Fifth Collection.

With the merger, she decided to explore other business opportunities and chose to pursue her passion for food.

WHAT WOULD YOUR LAST MEAL BE?

Pizza, and bread and cheese.

In 2014, she toyed with the idea of enrolling in cooking school Le Cordon Bleu, in the hopes of opening her own restaurant. Her husband Evan Kwee, 39, who works in real estate and hospitality, encouraged her to get "real-life" work experience instead.

She says: "I wanted to take the time to know what goes on behind the scenes. I didn't want to be a restaurant owner without knowing what my staff go through."

So she got a job at Capella Singapore in Sentosa - where she worked for 11/2 years - and did everything from working in the kitchen to making pastry to cooking banquet meals.

She says: "When I had my first day off after two weeks, I wanted to go back to work. I was worried about missing out on something new. My husband said I was nuts. But I felt so fulfilled and I got instant gratification to see people enjoy what I created."

The direction of Plentyfull - where most of the food, such as bacon, sauces and soups are made from scratch - came from her life experiences.

Five years ago, she had digestion and sinus problems and her personal trainer encouraged her to make as many meals from scratch as possible.

For 21 days, she went on a detox diet recommended by a homeopath, where she ate just meat and cooked vegetables, with olive oil, salt and pepper. Her husband's family also has dietary restrictions and allergies to garlic, shrimp, dairy, gluten and nuts.

She says: "When it comes to eating, we have to think out of the box and adapt recipes. We also have to ask a lot of questions about ingredients, look at the labels and check all the preservatives. At Plentyfull, diners will know what they are eating."

What are your childhood memories of food?

Because of my heritage, I never grew up with just one cuisine on the table. Staples in the kitchen included my grandmother's Dutch-style Mac & Cheese and soto ayam, and my mother's Thai roast chicken. We also have Indonesian-style shepherd's pie called pastel tutup. It's a cross between shepherd's pie and chicken pie. It's filled with chicken and has mashed potatoes instead of flaky pastry.

When did you start cooking?

I've been in the kitchen with my mother since I was five, as her taster. She would ask me if the food is sweet or salty enough and I would also help with the cooking.

What do you miss from Indonesia?

I love kueh lapis and martabak manis (stuffed pancake). It is sweet, like a peanut pancake with chocolate, cheese and butter.

Do you have any go-to cookbooks?

I like the cookbooks by Israeli-born British chef Yotam Assaf Ottolenghi, as well as Australian chef David Thompson's cookbook Thai Food - it is very informative and authentic. Some of his recipes tend to be a bit too spicy though.

Do you have any favourite hawker stall?

I like the fishball noodles from The Fishball Story at Timbre+ in Ayer Rajah Crescent, as the fishballs and fishcakes are made from scratch, with no flour. The sambal is also made from scratch and you can taste the difference.

What are your favourite restaurants overseas?

I have relatives living in Los Angeles, so when we visit, we'd go to Gjelina in Los Angeles for its seasonal produce, and Bestia for modern Italian cuisine.

How about your favourite restaurants in Singapore?

I like to go to Japanese restaurants Akashi at Paragon in Orchard Road, as well as Masa Steak and Hamburg at Robertson Quay for hamburg steak and spaghetti Bolognese. At Marina Bay Sands, I go to steakhouse Cut for its consistently good food, service and cocktails. Where do you go for desserts? I like Patisserie G at Millenia Walk. I'm friends with the owner Gwen Lim and we went to Higashiya Ginza in Tokyo for wagashi paired with sake.

Where do you go for drinks?

I frequent Manhattan bar at Regent Singapore for its chocolate milkshake, Old Fashioned and the Princess Cut cocktail, which has G'Vine Floraison Gin, June Fleur de Vigne Liqueur, house-made hibiscus syrup, fresh lemon, rosewater and champagne.

Are you an adventurous diner?

I've had horse meat sashimi in Japan. I figured that since it died, I'd eat it. I've also eaten guinea pig in Peru - it's like a very fatty suckling pig. They also use the meat to make empanadas.

When you go to Los Angeles for Christmas, do you have any traditions?

My husband - whose mother is Japanese-American - and I have family living in LA, so we would go to his cousin's house for cioppino, but with a Japanese spin on it with Japanese spices. We have it every Christmas Eve. Since I got married in 2013, it has become a tradition to cook Christmas lunch for my family.

For more Foodie Confidential profiles, go to http://str.sg/4MbD.