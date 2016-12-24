Bieber to go on trial for assault

BUENOS AIRES • An Argentine court has ruled that pop star Justin Bieber must face trial for allegedly assaulting a photographer outside a nightclub in 2013, according to a decision published on Thursday.

A judge ordered Bieber, 22, to go on trial on charges of robbery, attempted robbery and assault with minor injuries.

The case dates to a stop in Buenos Aires on Bieber's Believe tour. According to the complaint, a bodyguard, following the singer's orders, forcefully seized a photographer's camera and mobile phone outside a nightclub in the upscale Palermo neighbourhood in November 2013.

Bieber has ignored court orders to appear before the judge, prompting Argentina to request an Interpol Red Notice for his arrest.

The plaintiff's lawyer Matias Morla welcomed the ruling, saying the judge's decision "represents a new slap in the face to Justin's arrogance. Justin has hidden behind his fame and money to escape justice. Now he will have to observe the court ruling of a sovereign country like Argentina and show up to testify like any other citizen", he told Argentine newspaper Diario Popular.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE