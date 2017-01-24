10 die after boat capsizes off Johor

Malaysian Civil Defence Force officers with one of the two passengers rescued from the capsized boat. Both survivors were taken to hospital but their condition was unknown. The bodies of six women and four men were washed ashore at a beach near the t
Malaysian Civil Defence Force officers with one of the two passengers rescued from the capsized boat. Both survivors were taken to hospital but their condition was unknown. The bodies of six women and four men were washed ashore at a beach near the town of Mersing.PHOTO: BERNAMA
Malaysian Civil Defence Force officers with one of the two passengers rescued from the capsized boat. Both survivors were taken to hospital but their condition was unknown. The bodies of six women and four men were washed ashore at a beach near the t
The Malaysian authorities believe there were about 40 illegal immigrants on the boat when it overturned.PHOTO: EUROPEAN PRESSPHOTO AGENCY
Published
1 hour ago

KUALA LUMPUR • Ten people are confirmed dead and about 30 missing after a boat believed to be carrying Indonesian illegal immigrants capsized in rough seas off the Malaysian state of Johor, officials said yesterday.

The bodies of six women and four men were washed ashore at a beach near the east coast town of Mersing earlier yesterday, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said.

"We believe there were about 40 Indonesians on the boat and we believe they were illegal immigrants," an agency spokesman said.

The boat was travelling from Indonesia to Malaysia when it capsized.

Two passengers were rescued and taken to hospital, but their condition was unknown. A search is under way for the missing passengers.

The agency said the boat probably sank because it was overloaded and hit by rough seas.

There has been a string of accidents in the waterways between Indonesia and Malaysia involving overloaded boats ferrying labourers seeking work in Malaysian factories and plantations.

In November, more than half of the 101 passengers on board a boat died after their craft hit a reef and sank off the Indonesian island of Batam.

Four months earlier, a boat sank while en route to Batam. Malaysian authorities recovered eight bodies and rescued 34 people.

In January last year, Malaysian police recovered 17 bodies after a boat with illegal migrants capsized in high seas.

Legal and illegal ferry services are available on Batam and Bintan islands in Indonesia, and along the coast of Johor.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 24, 2017, with the headline '10 die after boat capsizes off Johor'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Cornerstone of Market Research Firm's PDPA Compliance
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping