What is digital broadcasting and how do you know if you can receive it?

SINGAPORE - Digital transmissions allow broadcasters to send more signals more efficiently, enabling viewers to receive higher quality images and sound.

Other benefits include the ability to toggle the display of subtitles and multiple language options included with programmes.

All of Mediacorp's free-to-air television channels - Channel 5, Channel 8, Suria,Vasantham, Channel NewsAsia, okto and Channel U - are in high-definition (HD) format, and can be viewed only with digital TVs.

To continue watching free-to-air television channels from January 2019, after analogue broadcasting ceases, viewers of older TV sets will need to buy and connect a digital set-top box and an indoor antenna. The equipment retails in shops for about $130.

Pay TV subscribers need not take action as their set-top boxes act as digital tuners.

Most of the TV sets on sale in the last two years also come with a built-in digital tuner and antenna. Those who bought one of these need not worry about not not being able to receive digital broadcasts.

But to be sure, all analogue TV channels will now carry the "analogue" channel logo on the top right hand corner of the TV screen - to help viewers determine whether they will be affected by the analogue TV switch-off.