Wearables showing no sign of being worn out

Despite the wearables market not doing as well as analysts expected, there were still many vendors on the floor showing off their latest smartwatches and fitness trackers.

Fossil Group announced that it will be releasing more than 300 smartwatches this year. During the show, Fossil showcased many smartwatches from brands such as Misfit, Michael Kors, Armani Exchange and Skagen, which the company owns or is partnering.

Garmin introduced its Fenix 5 series of GPS-enabled running smartwatches. The series comes in three models - the Fenix 5, 5s and 5X - with three different sizes. The Fenix 5X has an additional navigation function built in.

Casio unveiled its WSD-F20 Android Wear smartwatch during the show, while running-shoe maker New Balance announced its RunIQ Android Wear smartwatch.

Fitness-tracker market leader Fitbit did not reveal any new products at this CES. Instead, it launched the Fitstar Personal Trainer app that is aimed at enhancing the guided workout journey for users.

There were many start-ups that showed off the more unusual wearables like fitness-tracking rings and belts. There were also those which showed off smart shoes. However, we are not sure if we will see any of these smart wearables in the market any time soon.

That said, there is at least one company - sports-apparel giant Under Armour (UA) - which has been following up with its announcements. At last year's CES, UA announced one smart shoe model. This year, it launched three such models to cater to different running styles. Maybe Nike and Adidas should start thinking of coming up with something similar?

Trevor Tan