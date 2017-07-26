The Pegasus 34 for serious running or a casual walk

Nike's Pegasus, which has a 34-year history, is probably the longest-running shoe series in the market. Its latest iteration is the aptly named Air Zoom Pegasus 34.

The Pegasus' upper is now made of a new mesh material called Flymesh that is said to provide better ventilation and support for your feet.

It still uses Nike's signature Flywire technology - eyelets that use flywire drawstrings - that hugs your feet across the arch for an adaptive fit. But the Flywire eyelets are partially hidden to prevent pebbles and such from getting caught in the drawstrings - a common complaint with the previous version.

In addition, the Pegasus 34 features a new Cushlon ST foam midsole - made of ethylene vinyl acetate - to provide more cushioning. Plus, it has Zoom Air bags embedded in the heel and forefoot cavities of the midsole to provide both cushioning and energy return.

Made of Duralon and carbon rubber, the Pegasus 34's outsole comes with its iconic waffle pattern, small cuts to enhance flexibility and special rubber strips known as crash rails on the lateral side for smoother transitions.

The Pegasus 34 comes in several colour combinations of blue, white and Nike's signature green-yellow hue dubbed Volt. But I love the almost all-black review unit. Except for the Nike swoosh on the upper and midsole which are in white, the entire shoe is in stealthy black.

You can easily pair this black model with your clothes. I find it really attractive and it easily doubles as a pair of sneakers for your walks in shopping malls or along places like Orchard Road.

TECH SPECS

PRICE: $179 MATERIAL: Nike's Flymesh upper with ST Cushlon foam midsole and carbon rubber outsole HEEL DROP: 10mm WEIGHT: 283g (US 9, Men's)

RATING

DESIGN: 4/5 PERFORMANCE: 5/5 VALUE FOR MONEY: 4/5 OVERALL: 4/5

I have owned a few pairs of the Pegasus in the past. I recall that they had plenty of cushioning but none was quite as comfortable as the Pegasus 34.

There was enough space for my toes to wiggle, yet my feet were kept in place snugly without slippage. I also like the strong heel counter that provided ample support for my injury-prone ankles.

I went for a 5km jog without socks on my first try with the shoes, and felt no discomfort whatsoever. Breathability is superb, with no hot spots felt. In fact, the comfort level increased after several 5km jogs.

I could also feel the two Zoom Air bags doing their work with each stride. They provide that extra lift during lift-off and cushioning during impact.

While the Pegasus 34 might not have the kind of ample energy return found in Adidas' Ultra Boost running shoes, it is priced far more reasonably at around $120 cheaper than the Ultra Boost.

The Pegasus 34 is also more versatile, as it can be used for both long training runs or shorter quick runs. And you can wear it as an everyday sneaker too.

• Verdict: With its superb cushioning, great comfort and versatility, the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34 is an excellent pair of running shoes that is catered to both serious runners and casual joggers.