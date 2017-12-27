Samsung's Fit2 Pro takes a significant step up

The Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro is the successor to last year's Gear Fit2 GPS fitness tracker. With its 50m water-resistance rating and swim-tracking ability, the Pro offers a small but significant upgrade.

It comes in two models - black with black strap, and black with red strap (the version tested).

The Pro looks very much like its predecessor, with a wristband-like design and a 1.5-inch (432 x 216 pixels) rectangular, curved touchscreen display with a silicone strap.

This strap uses a more traditional watch-like buckle that is less susceptible to being accidentally undone, unlike the strap on the Fit2 which uses a stud-through-hole fastening mechanism.

Otherwise, the Pro's main module also has two buttons on the right, with the top one functioning as the back button, and the bottom one for accessing apps. Holding down the bottom button also powers up or shuts down the device.

The display looks sharp, vibrant and bright enough for reading even under bright sunlight. It is also very responsive to touch.

Swiping left and right on the screen toggles through panels displaying the watch face, steps taken, calories burned, floors climbed, heart rate and notifications.

The default watch face shows the time and date, as well as the number of steps taken, calories burned and floors climbed.

In terms of step tracking, the Fit2 Pro is very accurate, counting only 2 per cent fewer steps than my calibrated Apple Watch Series 3.

For GPS distance tracking, it was able to secure a GPS lock within three seconds - that is amazingly quick. And it tracked only 50m less than the actual distance on my usual 5km jogging route.

It was also spot-on with sleep tracking, accurately pinpointing the time I fell asleep and woke up. The sleep data is broken into three phases: when I was motionless, in light sleep and in restless sleep.

One of the highly touted features of the Fit2 Pro is its swim-tracking function via the Speedo ON app. The Pro's native workout app is able to track swims too. For both apps, you need to select the pool length, which in my case was 25m, before you start your swim.

TECH SPECS PRICE: $268 MATERIAL: Plastic tracker with rubber strap CONNECTIVITY: Bluetooth WATER RESISTANCE: 50m WEIGHT: 34g (L size) RATING FEATURES: 5/5 DESIGN: 4/5 PERFORMANCE: 5/5 BATTERY LIFE: 3/5 VALUE FOR MONEY: 4/5 OVERALL: 4/5

But I found the ON app to be more accurate than the native app. On a 500m swim, the ON app correctly counted all the laps, while the native app counted two fewer laps.

Furthermore, the ON app lets you analyse your swim, providing interval analysis showing your strokes, average pace and a swimming efficiency score known as Swolf.

Battery life is mediocre for a fitness tracker. Paired with a Samsung Galaxy Note8 for displaying notifications, the Fit2 Pro lasted three days before it needed recharging. Most fitness trackers can last between five and seven days.

•Verdict: With its sleek design, accurate fitness monitoring and swim tracking, the Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro is one of the best fitness trackers in the market.