Samsung launches Gear Sport and new wearables ahead of IFA 2017

BERLIN - Samsung just launched a fitness-centric smartwatch and new wearables two days before the start of Europe’s largest consumer electronics trade show, IFA 2017.

The Korean chaebol unveiled its fitness smartwatch the Gear Sport, a GPS-enabled fitness tracker Gear Fit2 Pro and the next-generation cordless earbuds Gear IconX (2018).

The Gear Sport follows the classic watch design of its last year's smartwatch cousins - the Gear S3. It features the rotating bezel that has become the icon the Gear smartwatch series. This rotating bezel allows users to easily change settings without blocking the display.

However, as its name implies, the Gear Sport is targeted at the fitness enthusiast crowd. It has a smaller Super Amoled 1.2-inch circular touchscreen display (compared to S3's 1.3-inch display), built-in heart rate monitor and water resistant down to depth of 50m.

The Gear Fit2 Pro is also water resistant down to 50m. And both Gear Sport and Fit2 Pro are able to track your swims, such as lap count, lap time and stroke type, using Speedo On training app.

In addition, the Fit2 Pro’s Super Amoled curved 1.5-inch display allows users to view notifications easily and its new more-secure ergonomic band makes it more comfortable to wear.

The Gear IconX (2018) cordless earbuds are said to be more ergonomic and lightweight. Plus, it can automatically track your runs and features the Running Coach function that provides in-ear audio feedback during workouts. Not to mention, the Gear IconX be used to activate Bixby, Samsung’s own voice assistant, by a simple tap and hold of the earbud.

Pricing and availability of these new Samsung wearables for Singapore are yet to be confirmed.

trevtan@sph.com.sg