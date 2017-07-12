Reviews

Running shoes that can keep your feet cool in hot weather

The Ignite 3 PwrCool features Puma's Dri-Freeze collar lining that cools your feet upon contact.
The Ignite 3 PwrCool features Puma's Dri-Freeze collar lining that cools your feet upon contact.PHOTO: PUMA
Published
Jul 12, 2017, 5:00 am SGT
Deputy Tech Editor
trevtan@sph.com.sg

Wearables

Running in Singapore's hot and humid weather conditions can be punishing. And Puma wants to ease that woe with its Ignite 3 PwrCool running shoes.

Unlike the usual Ignite 3 running shoes, this PwrCool version has an improved upper with a more breathable mesh that helps with ventilation. It features Puma's Dri-Freeze collar lining that cools your feet upon contact. This Dri-Freeze technology also extends to the sock-liner for maximum ventilation.

As its name implies, the Ignite 3's midsole uses Puma's proprietary midsole Ignite foam for great energy return that reduces ground contact time for a faster cadence.

Its outsole consists of Puma's Performance Rubber compound that provides good grip and is said to be highly abrasive-resistant.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

The review unit comes in orange upper and white midsole with accents of blue. Looks-wise, the orange colour really stands out in the crowd and is even visible at night. For the nocturnal runner like myself, it is great for visibility. But I would not wear it as a pair of sneakers for shopping at malls along Orchard Road.

The more breathable mesh upper has a more "plastic" feel that is not as smooth as fabric mesh. I would recommend wearing socks when running with the Ignite 3 PwrCool.

  • TECH SPECS

  • PRICE: $179

    MATERIAL: Puma's proprietary Ignite midsole with rubber compound outsole and mesh upper

    HEEL DROP: 12mm

    WEIGHT: 338g (US 9, Men's)

  • RATING

  • DESIGN: 3/5

    PERFORMANCE: 3/5

    VALUE FOR MONEY: 4/5

    OVERALL: 3/5

When I first wore it without socks for my usual 5km jogs, it caused blisters on my right foot. As it happened to only one foot, I did not know if it is the fault of the upper or the shape of my right foot. But I did notice that the tongue of both shoes tend to move towards the outstep of the foot during runs, even with the shoelaces securely tightened.

However, I could feel the "wind" moving through the foot when wearing socks.

But I did not feel much difference in terms of breathability when compared with the Ignite Ultimate PwrCool that I reviewed last April.

I also found the Ignite Ultimate PwrCool to have better energy rebound than the Ignite 3 PwrCool version.

Still, the Ignite 3 provides great cushioning for my knees and ample support for my injury-prone ankles.

• Verdict: The Puma Ignite 3 PwrCool is a good pair of running shoes for our hot climate. Just make sure you wear socks with them.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 12, 2017, with the headline 'Running shoes that can keep your feet cool in hot weather'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

The haze fight: A new lease of life for affected people
Why your child is constantly falling sick
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice