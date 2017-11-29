Just up-to-par smartwatch, but great fitness tracking

The Ionic is fitness tracker giant Fitbit's first foray into smartwatches. It is also the first Fitbit device to come with Fitbit Pay contactless payment.

It has a squarish touchscreen display with one button on the left and two buttons on the right. Its build is great and it feels premium, but don't count on getting many compliments about it being a handsome watch.

The review unit comes in a "smoke grey" case and "charcoal" silicone strap. There are optional straps that you can purchase. Changing the strap is an easy affair of pull and push, which can be done in seconds.

I tried the Ionic Horween leather band ($99.90) and it feels really comfortable - great for 24-hour wear.

As a smartwatch, the Ionic is just up to par. After the initial set-up, I had trouble syncing or updating it using my iPhone X. It is like trying to strike lottery at times. I spent hours just trying to change a watch face, but to no avail.

The watch also kept getting disconnected from my phone, be it over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. A search in Fitbit forums seems to confirm these issues. Thus, I rarely got any notifications on the Ionic.

Thankfully, Fitbit Pay works. Press and hold Ionic's left button to activate it, then tap on the Near Field Communication payment reader to pay.

After finishing a run with the Ionic, I paid for my isotonic drink at a Sheng Siong supermarket using the Ionic without a hitch.

TECH SPECS

PRICE: $458 MATERIAL: Aluminium case with silicone strap WATER RESISTANCE: 50m CONNECTIVITY: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi WEIGHT: 47g (with large strap)

RATING FEATURES: 4/5 DESIGN: 3/5 PERFORMANCE: 3/5 BATTERY LIFE: 4/5 VALUE FOR MONEY: 3/5 OVERALL: 3/5

Fitness tracking is excellent, too. Not only can it automatically monitor your sleep and track your all-day physical activities, but it can also track your walks, runs and bicycle rides with its built-in Global Positioning System (GPS).

It also has a built-in heart-rate monitor to track your all-day heart rate. It is water-resistant down to 50m, and can automatically track your swims.

I found the step-tracking accurate, with results within 2 per cent of my calibrated Apple Watch Series 3.

When it comes to running, it managed to get a GPS signal lock within 20 seconds at the start of my workouts, and tracked my usual 5km jogging route at only around 200m longer.

For swims, you need to first input the length of the pool, whether 25m or 50m. I found that it was able to accurately track my swims with the correct number of laps and distance swam.

Sleep-monitoring was spot on, too. It accurately noted the time I fell asleep and woke up. It was also able to tell me how well I slept. But its much-touted sleep cycle statistics were not recorded in my tests.

Battery life is great for a smartwatch or fitness tracker. On a full charge, the Ionic lasted around three days when connected to a smartphone (albeit including the constant disconnections), and with a 5km run and a 500m swim during this period. Close to its advertised four-day battery life.

• Verdict: The Fitbit Ionic might be a smartwatch in its maker's eyes. But it still feels more like an oversized fitness tracker with smartwatch features added like an afterthought.