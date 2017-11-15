Fitbit launches contactless payment in S'pore

Fitness wearable brand Fitbit has launched its own contactless payment option, called Fitbit Pay, in Singapore. Partnering with local banks, it becomes the latest player in the saturated and fragmented e-payment market here.

United Overseas Bank (UOB) card members are the first to be able to use this payment scheme. Since last Thursday, they could add their UOB credit or debit card details to the wallet section of the Fitbit app and make payments through the new Fitbit Ionic smartwatch.

Fitbit has also tied up with OCBC Bank, and the bank's credit or debit card holders will similarly be able to add their card details to the app and pay with their Ionic smartwatches next month.

Speaking on the partnership, UOB Singapore's head of cards and payments Choo Wan Sim said: "Our data suggests that customers are more conscious of the need to stay fit and healthy and have been increasing their spending on health and wellness products."

She added: "This healthy lifestyle focus, together with a preference for contactless payments, makes it fitting for UOB to launch Fitbit Pay."

Fitbit Pay currently works only through its $458 Ionic smartwatch, which launched here last month.

It comes with a built-in GPS and heart-rate monitor, along with sleep tracking and relative SpO2 sensor for estimating blood oxygen levels.

It is also water-resistant to 50m, which allows users to have it on while going for a swim.