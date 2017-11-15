Bandit 3's comfort and versatility makes it a 'shoe-in'

The Under Armour Charged Bandit 3 is the official running shoe for the upcoming Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon 2017.

I reviewed the Charged Bandit 2 last year and found it to be one of the best running shoes I have tested. The Bandit 3 looks pretty much like its predecessor. It is still a very good-looking pair of shoes that easily doubles up as fashion sneakers.

One difference is the Bandit 3's circular knitted mesh upper, created using Under Armour's proprietary Threadborne fabric technology.

I find the shoes really comfortable - soft to the skin and highly breathable. The shoes also feel lighter than the Bandit 2.

There is an external heel counter that helps to keep the back of the foot in place. Even my injury-prone ankles felt well supported.

The Bandit 3 uses Under Armour's Charged Cushioning midsole, made from compression molded foam, for optimal responsiveness, cushioning and energy return.

On the solid rubber outsole are anatomically placed flex grooves for flexibility during lift-offs, as well as strategically placed rubber for good traction and to cater to the high-impact zones.

TECH SPECS PRICE: $179 MATERIAL: Under Armour's Threadborne mesh upper with Charged Cushioning midsole HEEL DROP: 8mm WEIGHT: 259g (Men's US9) RATING DESIGN: 5/5 PERFORMANCE: 4/5 VALUE FOR MONEY: 4/5 OVERALL: 4/5

The Bandit 3's heel drop, the height difference between the heel and forefoot, is 8mm, compared with Bandit 2's 10mm. Thus, it is suitable for neutral runners and provides a better lift-off.

Whether it is running, circuit training or walking, the Bandit 3 performed superbly. There is enough cushioning such that my ailing knees do not hurt. There is also enough energy return. I did not experience any blisters or hot spots, whether in 5km runs or 10km walks.

On the flip side, the shoes let in more water than other regular running shoes. Plus, I do find the traction to be a tad lacking on wet surfaces. Its energy return is also not as high as Adidas' UltraBoost, but those shoes cost at least $120 more.

•Verdict: If you are a neutral runner looking for a pair of versatile running shoes, the Under Armour Charged Bandit 3 is definitely a great choice.