Add bounce to your run

The Ultraboost Laceless is the latest neutral running shoes from Adidas to feature the German sports giant's Boost midsole. Touted for being highly bouncy and responsive, this midsole absorbs power from the wearer's foot-strike and releases it during push-off.

The Laceless version eschews shoelaces for a sock-like fit. It does so by having a forged elastic band at the mid-foot area to lock the foot down for a stable stride.

Like its other Ultraboost cousins, the Laceless features Adidas' Primeknit upper, so expect a comfy feel. This upper also has support and stretch zones for an adaptable fit.

My review pair is nearly all-black, save for the white Boost midsole, and looks sleek enough to wear as casual sneakers.

But when I first put on the shoes, I found them to be a tad tight. In fact, they were so tight that it was not easy putting them on or taking them off. Thus, I recommend not wearing socks for this pair of shoes.

But the upper will loosen and become more comfortable. For me, this took more than 30km of running and walking.

TECH SPECS

PRICE: $320 MATERIAL: Adidas' Ultraboost midsole with Primeknit upper and rubber outsole HEEL DROP: 10mm WEIGHT: 304g (US 9, men's) RATING DESIGN: 5/5 PERFORMANCE: 4/5 VALUE FOR MONEY: 3/5 OVERALL: 4/5

The energy return of the shoeswas consistently superb during the test. I can feel a bounce every time my foot hits the ground.

When I got the shoes, I had not run in a month due to a knee problem. Yet, I was clocking similar timings on my 5km jogs. Usually, I would be a minute or two slower after such a long break.

Perhaps the only issue is the durability of the rubber outsole. It started to show signs of wear after only 40km. This is probably not the kind of shoes you want to wear for long-distance runs.

Verdict: The Adidas Ultraboost Laceless is a great-looking pair of neutral running shoes that perform superbly with plenty of comfort and energy return.