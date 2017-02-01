Visually simple, no frills, but CashKtv gets the job done

Customers at any of Cash Studio's outlets here - Cuppage Plaza, Ming Arcade, Prinsep Street and Simpang Bedok - can use its app for song selection and other purposes.

The app, called CashKtv, is however mandatory only at the Cuppage branch, where the rooms do not come with touchscreens.

Users first join an unsecured Wi-Fi network in the room they are assigned to. They then open the app and enter a password to connect to the room's karaoke system.

The app is visually simple, with broad categories such as singers, songs and popular songs.

The app's garish purple background is aptly appropriate for the grungy, no-frills vibe that defines Cash Studio. It's no looker, but it gets the job done.

The quick controls on the home page, like skipping tracks or pausing the song, are easily accessible and responsive.

Cash Studio staff say that there's no limit to the number of people who can sign into the app in one room, although they cautioned that too many users selecting songs at the same time might slow the system down.

One point of annoyance is that users have to wait five seconds between presses before the app processes the next one.

So if you want to delete multiple songs from the song queue, for instance, you have to wait for five seconds before you can delete the next song, which can add up quite quickly.

Lester Hio