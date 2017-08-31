Trade-ins, selfie contest and more great bargains

Comex, one of Singapore's biggest and oldest IT and consumer technology exhibitions, is back.

Organised by Exhibits Inc, a Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) sub- sidiary, the four-day event at Suntec Singapore (levels 3, 4 and 6) starts today and ends on Sunday.

This year's show will be more than just a collection of the latest gadgets and gizmos on sale.

There will be a Tech Showcase area at level 4 (Sep 1-3), where you can check out the latest in consumer technology, such as 3-D printers and robots.

But if you want to get rid of your oldest gadgets to get the latest gizmos, head to the level 6 trade-in counters in Halls 603/604.

Take your used laptops, LCD monitors, smartphones, tablets and even desktop computers (except do-it-yourself PCs) there and exchange them for Comex 2017 cash vouchers. Go to http://www.comexshow.com.sg/tradein for more information about the trade-in programme.

In addition, you can also trade in your old gaming consoles, portable consoles and games for Comex 2017 cash vouchers at Hall 601 during the show. For more information about the gaming trade-in, email Buy2hand@gmail.com or WhatsApp 8798-1973.

COMEX 2017

DATE: Aug 31 - Sept 3 VENUE: Suntec Singapore, Levels 3, 4 & 6 OPENING HOURS: 11am - 9pm daily (Level 3) Noon - 9pm daily (Levels 4 & 6) ADMISSION: Free

If you are looking to upgrade your current e-bikes to comply with new rulings, head to Mobot (Booth 6651) at level 4. You can trade in your existing e-bikes to get rebates of up to $300 for any new Mobot personal mobility devices.

Unlike the booth babe selfie contests in other shows, the Comex 2017 has a most creative brand selfie contest instead. Great for shy people who are afraid to approach others for a selfie.

All you have to do is take selfies with your purchase of the day at the photo booth, situated next to the Instant Lucky Dip booth on level 4 back of Hall 406. Next, go to ComexITshow Facebook page and post your photo with the hashtags #COMEX2017 #BRANDNAME. Show the post to the staff to collect a mystery gift.

Wondering what is the Instant Lucky Dip booth all about?

There are up to $500,000 worth of attractive prizes, ranging from notebooks to robotic vacuum cleaners, to be won. And you do not need to even spend a cent at Comex 2017 to take part.

Just register for the lucky dip by following instructions and filling up the form at www.comexshow.com. sg/contest-lucky-dip.

After registering, you will receive an e-mail confirmation with a unique QR code, bring the confirmation along with NRIC and present it for your instant lucky dip. Each person will be entitled to one chance of instant lucky dip.

So grab your smartphone (for selfies), cash or credit card and get ready to walk the floor for selfies and bargains.