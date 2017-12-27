Totally in tune with you - and wireless to boot

Venerable German audio brand Beyerdynamic ventured beyond its usual audiophile reference headphones this year, and into the wireless headphone market.

The Aventho Wireless is Beyerdynamic's first wireless on-ear headphones, which connect to smartphones or music devices through Bluetooth 4.2. These are modelled after Beyerdynamic's T51i headphones, whichhave gained an ardent fan following for their sound, build and performance.

The Aventho is basically a wireless T51i, and lives up to the heritage and expectations set by the latter. As to be expected of the German firm, which prides itself on the quality of its headphones' build, the construction of the Aventho is top-notch.

The headphone band is made of a luxurious leather that lines a stainless steel construction, giving the Aventho a sleek, industrial look.

These headphones are incredibly small and light too, weighing almost nothing when hung onmy neck, making them probably one of the most convenient and portable headphones in the market.

The Aventho features Beyerdynamic's proprietary Tesla drivers, which pump out a wider frequency range without the need for larger drivers. That is how the Aventho can sound so good despite being such a small and compact pair of on-ear headphones.

The Aventho pushes out some of the clearest, most detailed music I've heard from on-ear headphones. One surprising thing was that it didn't quite fit the "traditional" Beyerdynamic sound signature, which is known to be sparkling and with a spike in the treble register.

TECH SPECS PRICE: $699 DRIVER TYPE: Dynamic Tesla driver FREQUENCY RESPONSE: 10Hz - 40kHz WEIGHT: 238g RATING FEATURES: 4/5 DESIGN: 5/5 PERFORMANCE: 5/5 VALUE FOR MONEY: 4/5 OVERALL: 5/5

Instead, the Aventho has a tight balance across the bass, mid-range and treble. It is still bright and incredibly detailed, but with a smooth, mellow mid-bass that rumbles nicely along and complements the mid-range and treble.

Audiophiles don't have to fear going wireless, as the Aventho comes with aptX HD support that can transmit 24-bit music wirelessly.

Bluetooth connectivity is fuss-free and easy to set up. I did notice some signal drops when I slipped my phone into my pocket, but the connection re-established itself fairly quickly. It was annoying but not a major deal-breaker.

The Aventho comes with the option to personalise your hearing profile with the MIY app, which tweaks the headphone's sound profile according to your age.

According to the app, someone my age - born in 1989 - would like their music louder and bassier. I didn't agree, but this option iseasy to deactivate.

These personalised profiles are saved in the headphones so they will work flawlessly when switching between music devices.

Another plus point is the headphones' extremely long battery life. I went for more than a week of constant listening without recharging them, and got an estimated 20 hours out of them.

The Aventho has plenty going for it, from sound quality and construction to long battery life. But all that comes at a price - $699, to be exact, which is pricey for on-ear headphones.

•Verdict: The Aventho Wireless is a premium pair of portable headphones, boasting great sound and build quality, but at quite a steep price.