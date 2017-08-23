Time for a clean break - robots are taking over

More Singaporeans are turning to robot vacuum cleaners, and more of these devices are expected to scurry around in homes here in the coming months.

The arrival of a major Chinese player, falling prices and the presence of new e-commerce players such as Amazon are set to spur the budding market here.

Ecovacs Robotics, the world's second-largest and China's biggest maker of robot vacuum cleaners, launched its cleaning robots here last month.

Importantly, Ecovacs' vacuum cleaners start from just $349. This represents a significantly lower price point for consumers who have been eyeing these battery-powered gadgets that use an array of sensors to navigate your home and avoid obstacles like stairs, while sucking in dirt and dust as they move.

Local consumers spent around $2.7 million on robot vacuum cleaners in the first six months of this year, according to market-research firm GfK Asia. They account for 10 per cent of the entire vacuum- cleaner market by revenue.

This adoption rate is similar to Europe's, but lower than China's (20 per cent).

However, this year has seen a faster adoption rate by consumers here, with the local market growing by 20 per cent in the first six months, said GfK Asia.

This is likely because prices have come down over the past year - the average selling price has declined by 25 per cent, from around $850 at the beginning of last year to around $650 in June this year.

In addition, GfK Asia predicts that the arrival of new e-commerce players like Amazon will spur further growth in the robot vacuum cleaner market. This is because such cleaners are often sold online rather than at bricks-and-mortar stores. Ecovacs, for instance, sold US$60 million (S$82 million) worth of such cleaners online in just one day last November during China's Singles Day festival.

"While we may not be as well-known in the Singapore market as our competitors, we aim to differentiate ourselves through our products' unique features. Our robots combine both vacuuming and wet mopping in one device," said Mr Jonathan Tang, Ecovacs' vice-president of global channels.

Euromonitor International analyst Tan Jun Huang expects Ecovacs' entry-level models to spur new purchases. "Shrinking apartment sizes also mean smaller surface areas for cleaning, making entry models seem more value for money," he said.

He said that robot vacuum cleaners are not as popular here as in China, because the cost of ownership is relatively high. Locals can also turn to affordable domestic helpers for household chores.

Project manager Teo Lim Guan, 39, who has been using a robot vacuum cleaner for almost three years, feels that new users should temper their expectations.

"The robot vacuum cleaner does not replace routine floor cleaning but it makes it much easier - it is like pre-cleaning, not perfectly clean but good enough," he said.