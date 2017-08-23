This robot is neat and competent

BOTVAC D5 CONNECTED

Price: $899 at neatorobotics.com.sg

Neato's robot vacuum cleaners, like the ones from Samsung, have a D-shaped design that lets them fit into corners for cleaning. The Botvac D5 Connected is not to be confused with the higher-end and more costly Botvac Connected - the latter has extra features like a physical remote control and an LCD screen and produces a coverage map of your home.

Nevertheless, it packs a similar laser mapping system that scans its surroundings as the robot navigates your home. But the circular laser turret sticks out at the top, and it caused the robot to get stuck under my sofa.

Somehow, it had managed to squeeze itself underneath my sofa but was subsequently unable to extricate itself, triggering an error notification on my phone.

If it happens to get lost, the Neato app (for iOS and Android devices) has a Find Me feature - click it and the robot emits a sound to help you locate it.

The robot can also be driven remotely to clean along your desired path using the mobile app. To do so, both the robot and your smartphone must be connected to your home Wi-Fi network and be on the same 2.4GHz wireless band. But here's the catch: as most new phones now use the 5GHz band, it requires tweaking your Wi-Fi router and phone settings to meet this requirement.

Turning on the Extra Care feature in the app makes the Neato more cautious while cleaning near furniture. You can also use the bundled roll of boundary stripes to mark areas where you do not want the robot vacuum to enter.

However, it can be quite unsightly to have these stripes on the floor, especially as they are non- adhesive and, hence, sticky tape is required to keep them flat and in place.

The Botvac D5 Connected, which took 35min to clean my home, works with Apple Watch and Android Wear devices - you can start, stop or receive notifications on those smartwatches. I did not test this as I did not have a smartwatch on hand.

Vincent Chang

•Verdict: The Botvac D5 Connected comes with an easy-to-use app while the robot cleans well enough. It is the most affordable model among those reviewed here.