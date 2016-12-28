ST Digital Awards 2017: Themes, categories revamped

The Straits Times Digital Awards will return for the sixth time next year to recognise the best gadgets and games of the year.

As change is the only constant in the fast-paced tech industry, we have reorganised the awards categories into seven broad themes.

The themes are: phones, laptops, cameras, games, wearables, home and audio.

Under home and audio are seven brand-new categories - including smart TV, wireless router, printer and wireless speakers. We recognise that more home-proud Singaporeans are installing Web-enabled appliances, which form the growing Internet-of-Things market.

Under games, we have also introduced a new category to recognise local games.

But some things have not changed. For instance, StarHub remains our presenting sponsor for 2017. And, as in previous years, we will pick the winners for the Editor's Choice awards, while your votes will decide the Readers' Choice awards.

An awards ceremony will take place in February at Marina Square, our venue sponsor.

ST DIGITAL AWARDS FINALISTS

PHONES

BEST SMARTPHONE

• Apple iPhone 7

• LG G5

• HTC 10

• Huawei P9

• Samsung Galaxy S7

BEST PHABLET

• Apple iPhone 7 Plus

• Huawei Mate 9

• Lenovo Phab 2 Pro

• LG V20

• Samsung Galaxy S7 edge

BEST SMARTPHONE CAMERA

• Apple iPhone 7 Plus

• Huawei Mate 9

• LG V20

• Samsung Galaxy S7 edge

• Sony Xperia XZ

LAPTOPS

BEST GAMING LAPTOP

• Acer Predator 15

• Aftershock S-15

• Alienware 17

• Asus ROG Strix GL502

• MSI GT83VR 6RF Titan SLI

BEST ULTRABOOK

• Acer Swift 7

• Asus ZenBook 3

• HP Spectre

• Lenovo Ideapad 710S

• Razer Blade Stealth

BEST HYBRID LAPTOP

• Acer Switch Alpha 12

• Asus Transformer 3 Pro

• HP Spectre x360

• Lenovo Yoga Book

• Samsung Galaxy TabPro S

BEST BUSINESS LAPTOP

• AsusPro B8430U

• Dell Latitude 13 7000 Series

• HP EliteBook Folio

• Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon

• Toshiba Portege Z30-C

CAMERAS

BEST COMPACT CAMERA

• Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II

• Fujifilm X70

• Leica X-U

• Panasonic Lumix DMC-LX10

• Sony Cyber-shot RX100 V

BEST MIRRORLESS CAMERA

• Canon EOS M5

• Fujifilm X-Pro2

• Fujifilm X-T2

• Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II

• Sony A6300

BEST DSLR CAMERA

• Canon EOS 1D X Mark II

• Canon EOS 5D Mark IV

• Nikon D5

• Nikon D500

• Pentax K-1

GAMES

BEST GAME

• Battlefield 1

• Civilization VI

• Dark Souls III

• Final Fantasy XV

• Forza Horizon 3

• Overwatch

• Pokemon Go

• Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

• Watch Dogs 2

• XCOM 2

BEST LOCAL GAME

• ArmaGallant: Decks Of Destiny

• Dark Dot

• Legends Of Callasia

• Masquerada: Songs And Shadows

• Rocketbirds 2

• Slashy Hero

• Spacejacked

• Stellar Stars

• Valiant Force

• WickLands

WEARABLES

BEST FITNESS TRACKER

• Garmin Vivosmart HR

• Fitbit Blaze

• Fitbit Charge 2

• Samsung Gear Fit2

• Tomtom Touch

BEST SMARTWATCH

• Apple Watch Series 2

• Asus ZenWatch 3

• Casio WSD-F10

• Garmin Fenix Chronos

• Samsung Gear S3

HOME

BEST SMART TV

• LG Signature Oled G6

• Philips 4K Ultra Slim TV powered by Android TV 65PUT7101

• Samsung 65" SUHD 4K Curved Smart TV KS9000 Series 9

• Sony X93D 4K HDR with Android TV

• Panasonic LED TV VIERA TH-65DX900S

BEST PRINTER

• Canon Maxify MB5470

• Epson L605 Ink Tank System Printer

• Fuji Xerox DocuPrint CP315 dw

• HP OfficeJet Pro 8720 All-in-One

• HP OfficeJet 250 Mobile All-in-One

BEST WIRELESS ROUTER

• D-Link DIR-895L AC5300 MU-MIMO Ultra Wi-Fi Router

• Linksys EA9500 Max-stream AC5400 MU-MIMO Gigabit Router

• Netgear Nighthawk X10 Smart WiFi Router

• Netgear Orbi Wi-Fi System

• TP-Link AC5400 Wireless Tri-Band MU-MIMO Gigabit Router

AUDIO

BEST IN-EAR HEADPHONES

• Bang & Olufsen BeoPlay H5

• Beyerdynamic iDX 200 iE

• Bose SoundSport

• Jaybird Freedom

• Onkyo E700M

BEST OVER-EAR HEADPHONES

• Beats Solo3 Wireless

• Bose QuietComfort 35

• Klipsch Reference On-Ear Headphone II

• Sennheiser PXC 550

• Sony MDR-1000x

BEST WIRELESS SPEAKERS

• Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A1

• Creative iRoar Go

• JBL Pulse 2

• Razer Leviathan Mini

• Sony SRS-HG1 h.ear go