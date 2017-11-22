The pick of the deals

Marbella KR6S

$369 (usual price $429). Freebies include a 32GB microSD card (worth $39.90), a mobile Bluetooth headset (worth $89), a magnetic phone holder (worth $29), a quick-charge USB in-car splitter ($39) and an $80 installation voucher

Launching at Sitex 2017, the Marbella KR6S is a dual-camera dashboard camera system consisting of a front camera and a rear camera.

The front camera is capable of shooting 1080p video with a wide 140-degree point of view, while the rear camera can shoot 720p video in a 120-degree point of view. They give users a wide coverage at the front and the back.

Users can easily transfer videos via the Camera Connect app on their smartphones via Wi-Fi. In addition, its black box can be hidden in the glove compartment, which lessens exposure to the sun and minimises overheating.

Mio MiVue 792 Pro Bundle with A30 Rear Cam

$439 (usual price $488). Freebies include free installation (worth $100), a 32GB microSD card (worth $30) and a smartbox cable (worth $39)

The new Mio MiVue 792 is a Wi-Fi-enabled dashboard camera (dash cam) that allows users to download video footage from the dashcam to their smartphones without the hassle of removing the memory card. In addition, this dashcam can continue recording while the transfer of footage is taking place via Wi-Fi.

The MiVue 792 uses Sony's Starvis CMOS image sensor that features near-infrared sensitivity for enhanced night recording.

This bundle includes the Mio A30 rear camera, so users can record what is happening at the rear of their car.

Mobot Rex

$1,799 (usual price $1,899)

The Rex is the most durable e-scooter in Mobot's line-up, according to its maker.

Its steel-alloy body can withstand the rigours of daily use, while its pair of off-road tyres and two-wheel drive allow it to climb slopes without difficulty. This is a result of each wheel being powered by a separate motor, allowing better acceleration and power. Plus, its dual-suspension ensures a less bumpy ride.

Unlike some e-scooters, the Rex is approved by the Land Transport Authority for use on roads.

Sony a7R III

$4,699 (body only), available from Nov 25. Freebies include an NP-FZ100 battery and a 64GB SD card

Sony's latest full-frame mirrorless camera a7R III will make its debut at Sitex 2017. It features a 42.4-megapixel, full-frame image sensor and a staggering amount of autofocusing (AF) points with 399 phase-detection AF points and 425 contrast AF points.

It has in-body image stabilisation to counter image blur caused by camera shake, with up to 5.5-stops of exposure advantage. In addition, it has a fast continuous shooting speed of up to 10 frames per second with AF and auto-exposure tracking. The camera can also shoot 4K HDR video.