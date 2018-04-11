Doodle with ease

Have you ever wanted to doodle on your iPhone, but was let down by your fat fingers?

The solution is a fine-tip stylus, like the new Wacom Bamboo Tip.

Made of anodised aluminium, it has the weight, balance and feel of an actual pen. It even comes with a clip to attach to your shirt pocket or notebook. More importantly, it has a thin 1.9mm nib that can be easily replaced by pulling it out.

It works with both iOS and Android devices. There is no need for software and you do not need to pair it with your device via Bluetooth. Simply press its side button to turn it on and start scribbling away.

If you are wondering why the pen is battery-powered, it is to simulate capacitance, which makes it possible for it to have a fine tip. A non-powered stylus would have required a wide tip for a touchscreen to register stylus taps.

Wacom says its pen can last up to 20 hours on a full charge. It is charged via a micro-USB port hidden under a cover at its end. It comes with a short charging cable, though Wacom should have included a charger, given the $79 price tag.

It says the Tip works best on screens without a screen protector.

SPECS PRICE: $79 WEIGHT: 16g COMPATIBILITY: iOS and Android BATTERY LIFE: Up to 20 hours RATING FEATURES: 3/5 DESIGN: 4/5 PERFORMANCE: 3/5 VALUE FOR MONEY: 2/5 OVERALL: 3/5

It also does not support palm rejection and lacks pressure sensitivity because it is essentially like your finger, just with a finer tip.

Compared with more expensive styli, especially the Bluetooth-connected versions I have tried, the Tip exhibitsmore lag. The stylus input appears on the screen a fraction later than pricier styli. As a result, I had to take extra care to write neatly and slowly.

It is not ideal for jotting down notes quickly in shorthand, though it is adequate for short scrawls and rough sketches.

•Verdict: A convenient tool for those who switch between iOS and Android devices. But it is not as good as the dedicated, albeit more expensive, pens offered by device manufacturers themselves.