StarHub offers new mobile plans with free unlimited data on weekends but no free SMS

SINGAPORE - Telco StarHub will roll out new mobile postpaid plans that offer free unlimited local data on weekends, but at the cost of not having SMS bundled within the plan.

These plans start from $48 a month for a 3GB data bundle for a two-year contract with a subsidised mobile device, or $24 a month for the same 3GB no-contract SIM-only plan.

Users will get unlimited data use from 12am on Saturdays to 11.59pm on Sundays. Data usage will only be incurred during weekdays.

However, they will be charged 5.35 cents per SMS.

In comparison, StarHub's traditional postpaid plans include a $42.90 per month plan that comes with 3GB of local data and 1,000 free SMSes/MMSes.

"Fuelled by more advanced phones and pixel-heavy content, Singapore consumers' appetite for data continues to grow. With our new data-focused plans, we are enabling our customers to do more of what they love on their smartphones freely and at much faster speeds too," said Mr Justin Ang, StarHub's head of product.

StarHub customers will be able to sign up for the plans online, at StarHub Shops, authorised dealers and Comex 2017.