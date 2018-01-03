ST Tech Awards 2018: Vote for your favourite tech products and stand to win these prizes

Published
35 min ago

The Straits Times Tech Awards, which celebrates the best gadgets and games of 2017, returns in February.

As in previous years, The Straits Times will pick the winners for the Editor's Choice awards, while your votes will decide the Readers' Choice awards. Vote for your favourite tech products for a chance to win prizes worth more than $30,000.

Voting closes on Jan 31, 2018, 11.59pm. Winners will be announced in March 2018.

Here's the full list of prizes:

1st prize Singtel 1Gbps Fibre Home Bundle, a pair of Samsung Connect Home and smart home package worth $3,079
2nd prize Singtel 2Gbps Fibre Home Bundle and a pair of Wi-Fi mesh routers worth $1,731
3rd prize Sony a6300 mirrorless camera with kit lens worth $1,699
4th prize Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone worth $1,148
5th prize Dell 27 Ultrathin Monitor: S2718D worth $999
6th prize Huawei Mate 10 smartphone worth $888
7th prize Fujifilm X-A10/XC16-50mm II camera kit worth $849
8th prize Nokia 8 smartphone worth $769
9th prize Microsoft Xbox One X game console (Project Scorpio Edition) worth $699
10th prize Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 smartphone worth $699
11th prize Canon EOS M10 camera kit (with EF M15-45 lens) worth $649
12th prize HP x360 Convertible 11 worth $619
13th prize Bowers & Wilkins P7 Wireless headphones worth $599
14th prize Klipsch Heritage Wireless The One Bluetooth speakers & Klipsch S3m earphones worth $568
15th prize Asus VivoBook Flip 12 convertible worth $549
16th prize B&O Beoplay A2 Bluetooth speaker worth $549
17th & 18th prize Netgear Orbi Wi-Fi system (RBK30) worth $499
19th prize Huawei M3 Lite tablet worth $498
20th prize Prism+ X315 monitor worth $450
21st prize Master & Dynamic MH30 On-Ear headphones worth $450
22nd and 23rd prize Linksys WRT32X gaming router worth $449
24th prize Aztech 5.5L air fryer worth $349
25th prize Canon PIXMA TS9170 All-in-One printer worth $329
26th prize D-Link DIR-890L AC3200 Tri-Band Gigabit router worth $309
27th & 28th prize Neffos X1 Max smartphone worth $298
29th prize Aztech AC1900 Dual Band Gigabit router worth $269
30th & 31st prize Geneva Labs Touring/xS Portable Bluetooth speaker worth $269
32nd to 36th prize Huawei premium gift box and body fat scale worth $267
37th to 39th prize Beyerdynamic Custom Street headphones worth $259
40th prize Master & Dynamic ME03 In-Ear headphones worth $250
41st prize Sphero Spider-Man app-enabled toy (by Nimbus Wheelock Place) worth $249
42nd prize Sphero BB-9E app-enabled toy (by Nimbus Wheelock Place) worth $249
43rd prize Netgear EX7000 Wi-Fi range extender worth $230
44th prize D-Link DCS-2530L Full-HD 180-degree Wi-Fi camera worth $209
45th to 49th prize Huawei 360 Panoramic VR camera worth $198
50th to 54th prize Jabra Sports Coach earphones worth $198
55th to 59th prize LifeProof FRE iPhone 8 Plus case worth $159
60th prize AZ e-lite Mono LED lamp with Qi wireless charging base worth $149
61st to 70th prize Parallels Desktop for Mac Pro Edition worth $134
71st to 75th prize LifeProof FRE iPhone 8 case worth $129
76th to 80th prize Razer Basilisk gaming mouse worth $109
81st & 82nd prize Aftershock PC voucher worth $100
83th prize Nokia 3310 3G phone worth $99
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

CUT your risk of diabetes
Easy, pocket-friendly home-cooked meals for busy professionals