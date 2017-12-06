ST Digital's holiday gadget gift guide: For Shutterbugs

SONY a7R III

$4,699 (body only)

If you are split between speed and resolution when choosing a camera, get the Sony a7R III.

This interchangeable-lens mirrorless camera features an impressive 42.4-megapixel image sensor for high-resolution images, with up to 15-stop wide dynamic range. It also comes with 399 phase-detection autofocusing (AF) points and 425 contrast AF points for quick AF performance.

It also has a super fast shooting speed of up to 10 frames per second. Thus, you are getting the best of both worlds in terms of speed and resolution.

LEICA M10

$10,475 (body only)

The Leica's M rangefinder series has been the quintessential rangefinder favoured by legendary photographers and the M10 is the pinnacle of the series. It uses a range-finding focusing mechanism incorporated into an optical viewfinder that lets the photographer measure the subject's distance and manually focus the subject. Its manual controls bring photographers back to the essence of photography.

This Leica has a 24-megapixel image sensor with the Maestro II image processor for fast shooting of up to 5 frames per second at full resolution.

RICOH THETA V

$628

A 360-degree camera used to cost an arm and a leg but, thankfully, not any more.

The Ricoh Theta V features two 12-megapixel image sensors with two 180-degree lens to produce 14-megapixel 360-degree still images. It is also able to shoot 4K (3,840 x 1,920 pixels) 360-degree video recordings at 30 frames per second.

Plus, it supports 4K 360-degree live streaming. And transferring images and videos to your smartphone is 2.5 times faster than its predecessor.

GOPRO HERO6 BLACK

$750

If you are the adventurous type, you might want to get the new GoPro Hero6.

While it looks like its predecessor, it has twice the capture performance - 4K video at 60 frames per second (fps) and full high-definition video at 240fps.

Plus, it has better dynamic range, low-light performance and an added digital zoom. It is also water-resistant down to 10m, so you can record your snorkelling or windsurfing adventures.